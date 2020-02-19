Wednesday, February 19th | 24 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Irish MP Who Tweeted Antisemitic Claims Revealed to Have Long History of Promoting Fringe Conspiracy Theories

New Research Aims to Uncover Ancient Shipwrecks Off Israel’s Coast

Bloomberg Campaign Aide Takes Aim at Sanders Over Ties to Jewish Community, Israel Views

Reps. Jordan, Johnson Tour Judea, Samaria as Lines Discussed for Mapping Mideast Peace Plan

Catholic Church Symbolism Again Becomes an Issue Near Death Grounds of Auschwitz

Iran Won’t Hand Over ‘Damaged’ Black Box of Ukraine Plane: Ministers

Cybersecurity Is Not Doing Its Job, Says Israeli Company Kaspersky’s Exec

Insight Partners Backs Israel-Linked Cybersecurity Company SentinalOne in $200 Million Investment

Israel’s OurCrowd Hosts Largest Equity Crowdfunding Event in History

In Northern Syria, Currency Switch Shows Turkey’s Influence

February 19, 2020 10:53 am
0

Israel Plans to Extend Tel Aviv-Jerusalem High-Speed Rail to Western Wall

avatar by JNS.org

The new high-speed rail line between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – Israel’s Transportation Ministry said on Monday that it’s moving ahead with plans to build an extension of the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed line that would directly connect Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport to the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The project would involve the construction of two new stations and an 1.8-mile-long tunnel under downtown Jerusalem and the Old City. The new route for the railway extension has been approved by the Knesset’s Planning and Construction Commission, it was announced on Monday.

The project was initiated in 2017 by then-Transportation Minister Israel Katz, who now serves as Israel’s foreign minister. Katz said the station under Jerusalem will reportedly be named after US President Donald Trump.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich hailed the plan as a historic development, saying it was “very good news for Israeli residents and the millions of tourists who come to Jerusalem.”

Related coverage

February 19, 2020 11:54 am
0

New Research Aims to Uncover Ancient Shipwrecks Off Israel’s Coast

A new three-year marine archaeology project will seek to explore Israel’s coasts, including ancient shipwrecks and submerged villages, aiming to...

The plan is likely to face opposition from the Palestinians, who claim eastern Jerusalem as the site of a future capital, as well as archaeologists, who fear the construction could disturb artifacts near the sensitive historical sites.

Meanwhile, Jordan called the move a “flagrant violation of international law.”

Its foreign-ministry spokesman Daifallah al-Fayez insisted the international community “assume its responsibilities to resist the illegitimate and illegal Israeli steps.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.