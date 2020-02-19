Wednesday, February 19th | 24 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Plans to Extend Tel Aviv-Jerusalem High-Speed Rail to Western Wall

IDF Foils Hamas Plot to Hack Phones of Soldiers by Posing as Attractive Women

Newly Renovated Alexandria Synagogue Hosts Egypt’s Largest Service in Decades

Pompeo Criticizes Democrats for Meeting With Iranian Foreign Minister

Bennett Says Israel Is Seeing ‘First Signs’ of Iran Rethinking Its Syria Strategy

Russia and Turkey Failed to Reach Agreement at Syria Talks: Lavrov

Winds of Mideast Change Worth Remembering at the Ballot Box

Mahmoud Abbas’ Map of Lies

Russian Malevolence and the Return of the Monroe Doctrine

How to Win the Support of Israel’s Arab Citizens

February 19, 2020 9:54 am
0

Russia and Turkey Failed to Reach Agreement at Syria Talks: Lavrov

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Syrian soldier smokes a cigarette as he sits on a military vehicle in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib, Syria, Aug. 24, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

Russia and Turkey failed to reach an agreement at talks in Moscow aimed at easing tensions over the Syrian province of Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov, told a news conference that Syrian government forces, which are mounting an offensive in Idlib, were upholding previous agreements on the region but also reacting to provocations.

Lavrov said militant attacks on Syrian and Russian forces in Idlib were continuing.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.