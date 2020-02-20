Thursday, February 20th | 25 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Neo-Nazi Who Burned Own Face During Attempted UK Synagogue Arson Now Out of a Job

US Blacklists Five Iranian Officials for Impeding ‘Fair’ Elections

Trump’s Deputy National Security Adviser Victoria Coates Leaving White House

PA Prime Minister Calls on EU to Recognize Palestinian State to Prevent West Bank Annexation by Israel

At Conference of Presidents’ Summit in Jerusalem, Leaders Strive for Consensus in Era of Polarized Politics

IDF’s Pioneering All-Women Tank Crews to Provide Protection of Israel’s South

Belgians Deploy 800 Extra Cops to Ensure Smooth Running of Antisemitic Aalst Carnival

UC Berkeley Chancellor Pens Letters Censuring Pro-Palestinian Display, Chaos on Campus

What Explains Germany’s Persistent, Quixotic Friendship With Iran?

Hacking Is a Way of Thinking, Says Cyber Exec

February 20, 2020 10:55 am
0

Israeli Delegations Abroad Kick-Start Israel’s Third Election Within 12 Months

avatar by JNS.org

Sheets of newly printed ballots seen at Palphot printing house in Karnei Shomron, in preparation for Israel’s upcoming general elections, Feb. 12, 2020. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli diplomats and state employees stationed abroad began on Wednesday to cast their votes in Israel’s third election in fewer than 12 months.

The first vote was cast by Israel’s ambassador in Wellington, New Zealand, on Wednesday morning, with voting also taking place in Hong Kong and Guangzhou, as shown in photos posted on Instagram.

About 5,200 people are eligible to vote in 96 locations around the world, and the last votes abroad will take place at the consulates in San Francisco and Los Angeles on Thursday morning, Israel time, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said. The highest number of eligible voters is in New York, where 812 Israelis can vote.

Voters abroad enter a voting booth and place their ballot in a sealed envelope, which is then placed in a second envelope with the voter’s name and identity number on it.

Related coverage

February 20, 2020 11:58 am
0

PA Prime Minister Calls on EU to Recognize Palestinian State to Prevent West Bank Annexation by Israel

The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority said on Thursday that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan had already failed,...

The envelopes are sent to Jerusalem and held in a safe until election day, according to The Times of Israel. Members of the Knesset’s election committee then look at the names on the envelopes and confirm with the polling stations where the voters are registered that they did not vote twice.

Israel’s 6.3 million eligible voters will vote on March 2.

This election follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unsuccessful efforts to form a coalition in both the April and September elections, and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz’s failure to form a government following the September vote.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.