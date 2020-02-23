Sunday, February 23rd | 28 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iraq Extends Ban on Border Crossings By Iranians

Sanders Wins Decisively in Nevada, Biden Headed for Second-Place Finish

Pope Appears to Give Thumbs Down to Trump’s Mideast Peace Plan

Israeli Fire Kills Palestinian Trying to Plant Bomb at Gaza Border: Israeli Military

Leading Canadian Jewish Group Files Lawsuit Against Government for Failing to List Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as Terrorist Group

Congressional Candidate, Georgetown Grad Student Under Fire for Antisemitic Posts

Palestinian Shot Dead in Jerusalem’s Old City After Trying to Stab Police

Netanyahu: Blue and White Won’t Follow Through on Trump Plan

Carr: Suspects Not Charged With Hate Crimes Can Still Undergo Tolerance Program

UK School Textbook Removed From Sale, Asks If Israel Was Responsible for 9/11 Attacks

February 23, 2020 1:44 pm
0

Iraq Extends Ban on Border Crossings By Iranians

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iraqi medical staff member checks a passenger’s temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon her arrival to Shalamcha Border Crossing between Iraq and Iran, February 20, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani.

Iraq has extended an entry ban for any non-Iraqis coming from Iran, the prime minister said, as authorities in Tehran announced 15 more cases of coronavirus and a death toll of eight.

Baghdad had banned crossings by non-Iraqis from Iran on Thursday for three days and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday night that the ban would be extended. He did not specify until when.

“The prime minister ordered the … halting of receiving travelers from the Islamic Republic of Iran except for Iraqis,” his office said in a statement.

Neighboring Iraq and Iran, both home to Shi’ite Muslim majorities, share close religious, political, and trade ties. Iran has suspended religious pilgrimage trips to Iraq. Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran.

Iraq’s health ministry said it had detected no cases in the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.