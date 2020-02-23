Palestinian Shot Dead in Jerusalem’s Old City After Trying to Stab Police

JNS.org – Israeli police on Saturday shot and killed a Palestinian man after he attempted to stab a soldier near Lion’s Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City.

According to police, Border Police officers spotted the man with a knife in his hand and called on him to stop. The man then “turned toward the officers with the aim of harming them,” police said in a statement. The officers opened fire at the suspect, killing him, according to the statement.

Israeli medics said that a 42-year-old woman was lightly wounded in the leg during the incident and had been evacuated to hospital.

Meanwhile, seven pipe bombs and a grenade were seized by police during a sweep for illicit weapons in the city of Hebron over the weekend, the Israeli police tweeted on Sunday.

Four Palestinians were arrested for allegedly engaging in the manufacture of explosives used in attacks in recent years, police said, with further arrests expected.