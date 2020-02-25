Tuesday, February 25th | 30 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses ‘Deep Sorrow’ Over Passing of Ex-Egyptian Leader Mubarak

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 16 as Worries Deepen

For Third Time in Row, Netanyahu and Gantz Race Towards an Inconclusive Finish Line

Hamas Fails to Curb Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Which Has No Interest in Stabilizing Gaza

For the First Time, Netanyahu Pushes Past Gantz in the Polls

Jewish Legal Group Joins Fight Against Anti-Israel Protests Outside Michigan Synagogue

Turkey-Backed Rebels Say They’ve Seized Town in Syria’s Idlib in First Advance

In a First, Israeli Cycling Team Competes UAE Race

Diminished Growth Could Hurt Israel’s Credit Rating, Says S&P Global Executive

After Repeated Requests, Monaco to Open Archives on Its Role in Holocaust

February 25, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses ‘Deep Sorrow’ Over Passing of Ex-Egyptian Leader Mubarak

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shakes hands with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak at a news conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, May 11, 2009. Photo: Reuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed sadness on Tuesday over the death of 91-year-old ex-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

“On behalf of the citizens and government of Israel, I would like to express deep sorrow on the passing of President Hosni Mubarak,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “President Mubarak, my personal friend, was a leader who led his people to peace and security, to peace with Israel.”

“I met with him many times,” the Israeli leader added. “I was impressed by his commitment; we will continue to follow this common path. I would like to send condolences to [Egyptian] President A-Sisi, to the Mubarak family, and to the Egyptian people.”

Mubarak, who was dedicated to regional stability but became more and more controversial at home as his three-decade rule dragged on, was widely respected in Israel for his preservation of the peace treaty signed in 1979 by his assassinated predecessor Anwar Sadat.

The Israeli Embassy in Cairo also acknowledged Mubarak’s death, tweeting in Arabic, “The Embassy of the State of Israel in Egypt mourns with great sorrow the former President of the Republic, Muhammad Hosni Mubarak, and the embassy extends its sincere condolences to his family and the Egyptian people.”

According to the Wafa news agency, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday praised Mubarak for “supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.”

Abbas, the report said, “mourned [Mubarak’s passing] with great sadness and sorrow.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.