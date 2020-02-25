Tuesday, February 25th | 1 Adar 5780

February 25, 2020 1:54 pm
0

Israel’s Tel Aviv Named Among TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2020

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israelis enjoy themselves at the beach in Tel Aviv, April 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

The travel booking and review website TripAdvisor has named Tel Aviv as one of its top 10 trending destinations for 2020.

The Israeli coastal metropolis ranked number 9 on the list of locations that have seen the biggest rise in positive reviews and ratings on the platform over the last year.

“From nightlife and history to food and world-class best beaches, Tel Aviv is a city of many talents and hidden attractions,” TripAdvisor said. “Widely hailed as the number one party destination in the Middle East, the city on Israel’s Mediterranean coast is filled with white stone buildings, bustling bars and some of the world’s most respected museums.”

Krakow, Poland, rounded off the top 10 and TripAdvisor made note of the city’s “stunning Jewish quarter,” as well as the fact that it is “a short drive” from the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Museum.

The top trending tourist destination was the Indian city of Kochi, followed by Luzon (Philippines), Porto (Portugal), Porto Seguro (Brazil), Gramado (Brazil), Lombok (Indonesia), Da Nang (Vietnam) and Zakynthos (Greece).

