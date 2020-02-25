Tuesday, February 25th | 30 Shevat 5780

February 25, 2020 10:38 am
Pence to Address Audience at Annual AIPAC Conference

JNS.org

US Vice President Mike Pence arrives at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, Oct. 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Huseyin Aldemir.

JNS.org – US Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address the annual AIPAC Policy Conference next week, announced the pro-Israel lobby on Monday.

Pence has spoken at the conference since US President Donald Trump has been in office.

Trump, who has not addressed the conference since he was a candidate in 2016 after a speech that was rebuked by AIPAC, is not currently scheduled to attend this year’s conference, despite coming during an election year.

Monday’s development came a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the leading Democratic candidate for president, announced that he will skip the annual conference, as he did when he was running for president in 2016. AIPAC immediately criticized Sanders for the decision.

The move follows that of fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who said earlier this month that she will not attend. AIPAC has declined to comment on the matter.

In addition to Pence, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other members of Congress are scheduled to speak at the conference, announced AIPAC on Twitter.

