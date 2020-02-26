JNS.org – There are currently 1,600 Israelis under quarantine for coronavirus, and Israel’s Health Ministry has directed that any Israelis returning from Japan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, or Macau must be isolated for 14 days, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The isolation can take place either at home or at a medical facility.

Tel Aviv has the highest number of cases at 102, followed by Haifa with 97, Jerusalem with 77 and Rishon Lezion with 62, the report said. Most of those in quarantine were returning from Thailand.

A high-profile figure among those in isolation is Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto, who has been in isolation since returning from Japan where he visited Israelis hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“We at the Health Ministry are pleased at the cooperation of the population who have reported themselves to be in quarantine and invite those who have not done reported to do so via the Health Ministry website,” said Grotto, according to Ynet.

An Israeli woman treated successfully in Japan for the virus, who caught it while on a quarantined cruise ship, returned to Israel on Wednesday, while three Israelis remain hospitalized in Japan. Eleven other passengers on the ship have already returned to Israel, and two have since been found to be infected with coronavirus.