Wednesday, February 26th | 1 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

1,600 Israelis Under Quarantine for Coronavirus

In South Carolina Debate, Democrats Spar Over US Troops in Mideast, Embassy in Israel

Bennett: ‘I’d Rather Sit in the Opposition Than Join a Government Led By Benny Gantz’

Study Reveals Widespread European Antisemitic and Anti-Israel Prejudices

Trump’s ‘Peace to Prosperity’ Plan Is Realistic and Fair

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Is Provoking Israel to Spark an Armed Conflict

The Palestinians Need to Accept the Reality of Jerusalem and Israel

Trump’s Peace Plan Is Not a Plan of Action

AIPAC’s Response to Sanders

Polls, Gaza, Netanyahu, and Gantz

February 26, 2020 10:43 am
0

1,600 Israelis Under Quarantine for Coronavirus

avatar by JNS.org

MDA paramedics take safety precautions ahead of the return home of 11 Israelis previously quarantined for coronavirus aboard the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship off the coast of Japan, Feb. 21, 2020. Photo: Magen David Adom.

JNS.org – There are currently 1,600 Israelis under quarantine for coronavirus, and Israel’s Health Ministry has directed that any Israelis returning from Japan, China, Hong Kong, Thailand, or Macau must be isolated for 14 days, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The isolation can take place either at home or at a medical facility.

Tel Aviv has the highest number of cases at 102, followed by Haifa with 97, Jerusalem with 77 and Rishon Lezion with 62, the report said. Most of those in quarantine were returning from Thailand.

A high-profile figure among those in isolation is Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto, who has been in isolation since returning from Japan where he visited Israelis hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Related coverage

February 26, 2020 9:39 am
0

Bennett: ‘I’d Rather Sit in the Opposition Than Join a Government Led By Benny Gantz’

JNS.org - “I’d rather sit in the opposition than join a government led by Benny Gantz. I’d also sooner face...

“We at the Health Ministry are pleased at the cooperation of the population who have reported themselves to be in quarantine and invite those who have not done reported to do so via the Health Ministry website,” said Grotto, according to Ynet.

An Israeli woman treated successfully in Japan for the virus, who caught it while on a quarantined cruise ship, returned to Israel on Wednesday, while three Israelis remain hospitalized in Japan. Eleven other passengers on the ship have already returned to Israel, and two have since been found to be infected with coronavirus.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.