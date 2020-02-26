Wednesday, February 26th | 2 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Health Ministry Advises Israelis to Avoid International Travel Due to Coronavirus Epidemic

Australian Jewish Group Says Proposed Swastika Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Egypt and Oman Urged to Remove Antisemitic Titles From Annual Book Fairs

UK Prosecutors ‘Cannot Be Relied Upon to Bring Anti-Jewish Racists to Justice,’ Antisemitism Watchdog Charges

NFL Draft Prospect Says He Wears Star of David Because of ‘Jeu’ Nickname

Israeli PM Netanyahu: Bernie Sanders ‘Definitely Wrong’ to Call Me a Racist

India’s Modi Appeals for Calm as Riot Toll Rises to 20

US Targets Individuals, Entities Linked to Lebanon’s Martyrs Foundation

Turkey Will Drive Syrian Forces Back From Idlib Posts This Week, Erdogan Says

Bibi vs. Tibi: Israel’s Netanyahu Fires Up Base by Targeting Arab Lawmaker

February 26, 2020 2:03 pm
0

NFL Draft Prospect Says He Wears Star of David Because of ‘Jeu’ Nickname

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

NFL prospect Jerry Jeudy. Photo: Screenshot.

Former University of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy — a top NFL Draft prospect — explained to reporters on Tuesday why he wore a Star of David necklace.

Asked about the gold Star of David pendant during a media session at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the 20-year-old Florida native said it was a nod to a nickname he was given based on his last name. He told reporters, “People sometimes call me ‘Jeu’ … so I just got a Jewish star. I’m not Jewish though.”

Jeudy later apologized to those offended by his accessory. He wrote on Twitter, “Don’t mean no disrespect to the Jewish people! I’m sorry to the people who take my chain offensive!!”

Twitter commenters, however, were generally unbothered by the necklace. One wrote back to Jeudy, saying, “I’m Jewish. I’m not offended. You wear that Star of David anytime you want. Good Luck at combine. We’re cheering for you.”

Another Twitter user said, “Mr. Jeudy do not worry about it! We take your chain as a great compliment. We as fellow tribe members are just happy to be considered.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.