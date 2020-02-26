NFL Draft Prospect Says He Wears Star of David Because of ‘Jeu’ Nickname

Former University of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy — a top NFL Draft prospect — explained to reporters on Tuesday why he wore a Star of David necklace.

Asked about the gold Star of David pendant during a media session at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, the 20-year-old Florida native said it was a nod to a nickname he was given based on his last name. He told reporters, “People sometimes call me ‘Jeu’ … so I just got a Jewish star. I’m not Jewish though.”

Jeudy later apologized to those offended by his accessory. He wrote on Twitter, “Don’t mean no disrespect to the Jewish people! I’m sorry to the people who take my chain offensive!!”

Twitter commenters, however, were generally unbothered by the necklace. One wrote back to Jeudy, saying, “I’m Jewish. I’m not offended. You wear that Star of David anytime you want. Good Luck at combine. We’re cheering for you.”

Another Twitter user said, “Mr. Jeudy do not worry about it! We take your chain as a great compliment. We as fellow tribe members are just happy to be considered.”