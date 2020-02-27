Thursday, February 27th | 2 Adar 5780

February 27, 2020 9:08 am
One Killed in Israeli Strike Near Border in Golan, Syrian State Media Reports

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli soldier walks near a military post close to the Druze village of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights. Photo: Feb. 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad / File.

An Israeli drone struck a car in a Syrian village in the Golan Heights, killing a civilian, the Syrian state news agency SANA claimed on Thursday.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reported incident, which SANA said took place in the village of Hadr.

The village is located in the Syrian-controlled section of the Golan; most of the strategically-situated basaltic plateau was captured by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed.

Other unconfirmed reports from Syria identified the individual who was killed as Imad Tawil, a local Hezbollah commander.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian-backed militias in Syria and has said it will continue to to carry out strikes along and elsewhere where it suspects proxies of the Tehran regime are stationed.

Israeli fighter jets launched air strikes late on Sunday on suspected positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group near Damascus, killing two of its members.

