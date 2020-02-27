Thursday, February 27th | 2 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Each One of Us Is a Slap in the Face of Hitler’

South Korean Boy Band BTS Visits Iconic Katz’s Deli With Jimmy Fallon

Jewish Student Says She Left City University of New York Law School After Being Targeted by Antisemitic Harassment for Supporting Israel

Israeli Supreme Court Rules Surrogacy Rights Must Be Extended to Same-Sex Couples

El Al Suspends All Flights to Italy and Thailand Due to Coronavirus; Netanyahu Says Israel ‘in Safe Hands’

IDF Cancels Joint Exercise With US European Command Due to Coronavirus Fears

50 Ex-European Leaders Condemn Trump Middle East Peace Vision as ‘Apartheid’

Biden Lands Key Endorsement Three Days Before South Carolina Presidential Contest

Tel Aviv Is Home to Over 100 Multinationals, City Says

In Paris, 250 European Leaders, Conference Attendees to Confront Antisemitism in Full Force

February 27, 2020 10:08 am
0

Turkish-Backed Rebels Say They Regain Pivotal Syrian Town Saraqeb

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of an internally-displaced Syrian family sit together outside a tent near the wall in Atmah IDP camp, located near the border with Turkey, Feb. 26, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Khalil Ashawi / File.

Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military said on Thursday they had recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb in what would be the first major reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains.

Three weeks ago, the armed opposition lost the northwestern town at the junction of two main highways, following advances by the Syrian army in its push to retake the last large, rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Syria’s Idlib region in an unprecedented incursion to back the rebels against the offensive by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

Nearly a million Syrians have fled over the last three months, the biggest exodus of the war.

Related coverage

February 27, 2020 10:26 am
0

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 26, Tehran Friday Prayers Canceled

Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26, the highest number of fatalities from the...

“The city of Saraqeb has been liberated completely from Assad’s gangs,” said Naji Mustafa, spokesman for a Turkish-backed coalition of rebel factions, the National Liberation Front.

A Russian military source cited by Russian news agencies denied that, saying Syrian government forces had successfully repelled a rebel attack on the town.

A Turkish official subsequently said Assad’s forces, backed by Russian air power, had launched an operation to take back Saraqeb. “There are violent clashes,” he told Reuters.

With Russian backing, government forces aided by Iranian militias have gained ground in northwest Syria since December.

Government forces have seized about 60 towns and villages in southern Idlib and the adjoining province of Hama in the last three days, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Rebels said heavy fighting was still raging in an area that the army, backed by Iranian-militias, had controlled in fresh advances which the war monitor said had secured for the pro-government forces control of all of southern Idlib.

Opposition sources said a counter offensive was underway.

Kremlin rebuffs Erdogan

The push on Saraqeb comes ahead of an end-February deadline set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Assad’s forces to pull back from territory that Ankara says is part of a buffer zone agreed with Russia.

Erdogan has said Turkey would otherwise drive them back and the spokesman of his AK Party, Omer Celik, said on Thursday preparations were complete.

“When the time given to the regime to withdraw expires, the Turkish Armed Forces will carry out their duties based on the orders they receive and nobody should doubt our determination about this,” Celik said.

On Wednesday, Erdogan said he would probably meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on March 5 to discuss Idlib. However, the Kremlin said on Thursday Putin currently had no plans for such talks on that date.

Celik said work on a date for the meeting was ongoing.

Turkish and Russian officials were expected to hold a second day of talks in Ankara on Thursday. Two previous rounds in Ankara and Moscow have not yielded tangible progress.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike in Idlib on Wednesday, bringing Turkish forces’ deaths in the region to 18.

As well as sending troops and military hardware into the region across its border, Ankara has set up new outposts in what rebels say is preparation for a Turkish operation.

Turkey, which has already taken in 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it cannot handle another influx and has closed the border. Some migrants have made homes along the border wall, using it to prop up tents and shelters.

Ibrahim al-Idlibi, an opposition figure in touch with the rebel factions, said Saraqeb’s seizure eases pressure on rebels, who in recent days lost significant territory in southern Idlib province and Jabal al Zawiya highlands.

Saraqeb is at the junction of two main roads linking the capital of Damascus, Syria’s second largest city Aleppo and another highway west to the Mediterranean.

Taking back the M5 highway, which goes south to Damascus, had marked a big gain for Assad’s forces as they restored state control over the route between Syria’s two biggest cities for the first time in years of conflict.

Opening major highways in rebel hands to revive a shattered war economy has been a major goal of the Russian-led campaign.

“The opposition have now cut the highways and brought the regime to square one,” said Syrian opposition defector general Ahmad Rahhal.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.