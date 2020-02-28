Friday, February 28th | 3 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Serbian MPs Vote for New Holocaust Memorial in Belgrade

New Poll: Clear Majority of US Jews Would Back Any Democratic Candidate Against Trump

Belgian MP Denounces ‘Jewish Lobby’ in Wake of Antisemitic Aalst Carnival

Group of University of Toronto Professors Call on Administration to Take Action Against Antisemitism on Campus

Hamas Fails to Stop Palestinian Islamic Jihad

What AIPAC Needs Is an Effective Democratic Champion

Judaism and the Power of Love

Israeli Pop Duo Static and Ben-El Perform New Track With Pitbull on US Morning Shows

For First Time, Killer Whale Spotted of Israel’s Mediterranean Coast

Israelis Living in Rural Areas Are Severely Disadvantaged in Terms of Healthcare, Report Says

February 28, 2020 11:04 am
0

For First Time, Killer Whale Spotted of Israel’s Mediterranean Coast

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A killer whale is seen off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, Feb. 28, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

For what was said to be the first time ever, a killer whale was spotted off Israel’s Mediterranean coast on Friday.

A fisherman initially saw the mammal from Shavei Zion beach in northern Israel and alerted the Nature and Parks Authority.

The killer whale was later observed in 15-meter deep water around 1.4 miles from the ancient port city of Acre.

Watch a video of the killer whale below (via Hai Po Haifa News):

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.