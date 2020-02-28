For First Time, Killer Whale Spotted of Israel’s Mediterranean Coast

For what was said to be the first time ever, a killer whale was spotted off Israel’s Mediterranean coast on Friday.

A fisherman initially saw the mammal from Shavei Zion beach in northern Israel and alerted the Nature and Parks Authority.

The killer whale was later observed in 15-meter deep water around 1.4 miles from the ancient port city of Acre.

Watch a video of the killer whale below (via Hai Po Haifa News):