We Need to Radically Change the Way We Produce and Consume Fashion, Says Israeli Designer

CTech – In order to make a real change in the fashion industry, we need to change the way we produce and consume fashion, according to innovative fashion designer Danit Peleg. Peleg spoke Thursday at Calcalist‘s WeTech Berlin 2020 conference, held in collaboration with Israel’s Bank Leumi and German real estate company Aroundtown Property Holdings.

Danit Peleg is a fashion designer known for pushing the boundaries of 3D printed fashion. She has designed an entire collection created using home desktop 3D printers.

The fashion industry is a major contributor to the climate crisis, Peleg said. Our clothes are made with tons of toxic chemicals, making fashion one of the most polluting industries in the world, she said, adding that it is necessary to innovate and to develop new methods of making clothing that are less harmful to the planet and to industry workers.