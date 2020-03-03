Jewish Comedian Sarah Silverman Calls Bernie Sanders ‘My Kind of Jew’

Comedian Sarah Silverman called Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders “my kind of Jew” when she opened for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate at a rally on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

She later described the Brooklyn-born Vermont senator as a “messy East Coast Jew that fights for equality not just for his people, but for all people” and “the social justice warrior who lives his values, who cares about more about the welfare than his fellow Americans, than his standing, or the press of his suit or, let’s face it, his hair.'”

Silverman also posted on Instagram photos of her with Sanders from Sunday’s event, with the caption “LETS DO THIS” and the hashtag “TikkunOlam,” referencing the Jewish concept of repairing the world.