Tuesday, March 3rd | 7 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Library of Congress in Washington to House English-Translated Talmud

Filmmakers Boycott LGBT Film Festival in Tel Aviv in ‘Solidarity’ With Palestinians

US Director Quentin Tarantino, Israeli Wife Daniella Pick Name Their Baby Boy Leo

Jewish Comedian Sarah Silverman Calls Bernie Sanders ‘My Kind of Jew’

In Swipe at Sanders, Democratic Senator Menendez Applauds AIPAC’s ‘Stand Against Hate’

UN Nuclear Watchdog Admonishes Iran for Denying Access to Two Sites

Is Netanyahu’s Significant Victory Sufficient?

With Netanyahu Victorious but Lacking Majority, Difficult Process of Forming a Government Begins

NGO Files Complaint Against Microsoft in Spain Due to Antisemitic Results in Search Engine Bing

Arizona Neo-Nazi Who Threatened Editor at Jewish Publication in Harassment Campaign Will Remain Behind Bars, Judge Rules

March 3, 2020 7:07 pm
0

Library of Congress in Washington to House English-Translated Talmud

avatar by JNS.org

Rabbi Menachem Even-Israel, the son of Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, presents the first volume of the Steinsaltz Talmud to Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.). Photo: The Aleph Society.

JNS.org – The world’s largest library—the Library of Congress in Washington, DC—is scheduled to house a version of the Talmud this week.

Translated from Hebrew to English by world-renowned scholar Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, the religious tome will enter the library in a ceremony on Thursday, when Steinsaltz’s family is slated to receive a certificate of honor.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) noted that Steinsaltz has authored more than 60 books and hundreds of articles on Jewish mysticism, religious thought and philosophy.

He is “the first person since medieval times to have completed a full translation and commentary on the Babylonian Talmud,” he said.

Engel added, “As the nation’s preeminent library, it is truly an honor for Rabbi Steinsaltz’s work to be housed in the Library of Congress.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.