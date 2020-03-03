New York City Orthodox Jewish School Cancels Classes After Suspected Coronavirus Case

An Orthodox Jewish school in New York City canceled classes on Tuesday to allow for precautionary measures after a suspected case of coronavirus turned up within its community.

The SAR Academy and SAR High School in the Riverdale section of the Bronx borough said it was in touch with the city’s Department of Health and following its guidelines.

“At this time it is important to remain calm,” a statement from school officials said.

The co-educational school, which describes itself as “modern Orthodox,” urged people to follow steps to prevent and minimize the spread of the infection, which had led to the reported deaths of six people in the US as of Monday evening.

Two other nearby Jewish educational institutions, the Westchester Day School in Mamaroneck and Westchester Torah Academy in White Plains — were also closed on Tuesday due to coronavirus-related concerns.

About 100 people have tested positive for the disease across the US.