Arabic-Language Canadian Newspaper Publishes Antisemitic Article by Hamas Official

March 4, 2020 4:56 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Hamas supporters take part in a rally celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group’s founding, in Gaza City on Dec. 14, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Mohammed Salem.

An Arabic-language Canadian newspaper published an article by a Hamas official that glorified terrorists and accused Israel of stealing the organs of Palestinian prisoners, prompting a police complaint.

According to B’nai Brith Canada, on Feb. 28 the paper al-Meshwar, whose publisher Nazih Khatatba has denied the Holocaust, published an article by Dr. Mustafa Yusuf al-Lidawi titled, “The Abuse of the Martyrs and the Manipulation of Their Bodies Are Jewish Commandments and Israeli Directives.”

Al-Lidawi represented Hamas in Syria and Lebanon and is currently a member of the terrorist group’s Department of Arab and Islamic Relations.

In the article, al-Lidawi claimed that Israel stole Palestinian prisoners’ organs due to “ancient malice, and Talmudic and Torah commandments.”

He also openly praised terrorists, saying, “Blessed is their martyrdom, and congratulations to them on their dwelling [in heaven], and hail to them in the highest Paradise.”

In 2018, al-Lidawi accused Jews of making Purim pastries out of non-Jews’ blood — the classic Medieval blood libel. He said this justified the periodic expulsions of Jews during the Middle Ages.

Al-Meshwar itself has a long history of antisemitic and pro-terrorist content, including calling Judaism a “terrorist religion.”

Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada, said, “These relentless and baseless attacks on our community undermine inter-communal relations and increase the risk to our safety.”

The group has filed a complaint with the Toronto Police over the article.

