March 4, 2020 3:24 pm
British Jewish Actress Believes There Could ‘Easily’ Be Pogroms in UK

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Actress Miriam Margolyes. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

British Jewish actress Miriam Margolyes told The Guardian on Tuesday she thought the rise of right-wing nationalism in the UK could lead to pogroms in the country.

Margolyes, 78, who played the role of Professor Sprout in the “Harry Potter” movie series, said she was concerned about the uptick in far-right nationalism, as well as the anger and hatred she saw on social media.

She told The Guardian, “I know that we could have a pogrom easily in this country. It could be against Jews, it could be against Poles, it could be against Gypsies. There are people who are boiling with hate and resentment and entitlement in this country and it is alarming.”

The actress, who is a supporter of Jeremy Corbyn despite allegations of antisemitism within Labour, also talked about Jew-hatred in the party, asserting, “I think that there is some antisemitism, but it is nowhere near as much as people say.”

“Corbyn handled it badly and I regret it, because he’s a good man and he’s not an antisemite,” Margolyes added. “But he should have gone, he should be out the way and let’s get on with new people.”

“And I think there’s plenty of antisemitism in England,” she noted. “People don’t like Jews. I’ve accepted that.”

Margolyes said she also believed antisemitism was “widespread” in the UK’s Conservative Party, but that it was “never mentioned.”

