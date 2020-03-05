Thursday, March 5th | 9 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

After 40 Years, Lionel Richie Gives First Concert in Israel

Jewish Professional Wrestler Wins WWE Universal Title in Saudi Arabia

Israel’s El Al Warns of More Financial Pain From Coronavirus Outbreak

Putin Begins Talks With Erdogan on Syria in Search of Ceasefire

Who’s the Real Cause of Gaza’s Misery? Surprise: It’s Not Israel!

Three Israeli Elections Reconfirm Two Basic Facts

Is American Jewish History Worth Telling?

New Off-Broadway Play Explores Jewish Families

Parshat Tetzaveh: Dressing to Impress

Amid Positive Outlook on Its US Position, Russia Faces Troubles at Home

March 5, 2020 10:23 am
0

After 40 Years, Lionel Richie Gives First Concert in Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Lionel Richie live at the O2 World, Berlin on Feb. 17, 2015 during his “All The Hits All Night Long” 2015 European Tour. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – American singer Lionel Richie performed his first concert in Israel on Monday night at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena.

The “All Night Long” singer, who began his 90-minute show an hour-and-a-half earlier than originally announced to avoid a conflict with Israel’s third election day in a year, told the audience that he was happy to finally be in Israel.

“My friends have been trying to convince me to come for 40 years,” said the 70-year-old. “Now I know why.”

He added, “This is my first trip. It will not be my last.”

Related coverage

March 5, 2020 10:19 am
0

Jewish Professional Wrestler Wins WWE Universal Title in Saudi Arabia

JNS.org - World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame wrestler Bill Goldberg won the WWE universal title last week in Saudi Arabia. The...

He also said the crowd was “amazing” and spoke about the warm welcome by Israelis, who greet him by name on the street. Richie ended his gig by telling the audience, “See you next year!”

Richie landed in Israel on Feb. 29 after performing in Dubai as part of his international “Hello” tour.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.