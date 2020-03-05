After 40 Years, Lionel Richie Gives First Concert in Israel

JNS.org – American singer Lionel Richie performed his first concert in Israel on Monday night at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena.

The “All Night Long” singer, who began his 90-minute show an hour-and-a-half earlier than originally announced to avoid a conflict with Israel’s third election day in a year, told the audience that he was happy to finally be in Israel.

“My friends have been trying to convince me to come for 40 years,” said the 70-year-old. “Now I know why.”

He added, “This is my first trip. It will not be my last.”

