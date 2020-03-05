Jewish Professional Wrestler Wins WWE Universal Title in Saudi Arabia

JNS.org – World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame wrestler Bill Goldberg won the WWE universal title last week in Saudi Arabia.

The Jewish athlete, 53, defeated Bray Wyatt, also known as “The Fiend,” in two minutes and 10 seconds during the main event of the Super Showdown on Feb. 27.

The victory marks the second time that the American professional wrestler, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, has become the WWE Universal Champion.

Goldberg will now move into a headlining position at WrestleMania.