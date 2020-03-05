Thursday, March 5th | 9 Adar 5780

Jewish Professional Wrestler Wins WWE Universal Title in Saudi Arabia

March 5, 2020 10:19 am
Jewish Professional Wrestler Wins WWE Universal Title in Saudi Arabia

avatar by JNS.org

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Bill Goldberg. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame wrestler Bill Goldberg won the WWE universal title last week in Saudi Arabia.

The Jewish athlete, 53, defeated Bray Wyatt, also known as “The Fiend,” in two minutes and 10 seconds during the main event of the Super Showdown on Feb. 27.

The victory marks the second time that the American professional wrestler, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, has become the WWE Universal Champion.

Goldberg will now move into a headlining position at WrestleMania.

The grandson of Romanian and Russian immigrants, Goldberg had his bar mitzvah in his native hometown of Tulsa, Okla. He played in the National Football League from 1990 to 1995 before becoming a professional wrestler.

