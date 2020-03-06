Bernie Sanders Rally in Arizona Disrupted by Man Unfurling Nazi Swastika Flag

A Bernie Sanders campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, was disrupted on Thursday by a man who unfurled a Nazi swastika flag in the stands above where the Democratic presidential candidate was speaking.

The flag was quickly ripped away from the unidentified man and he was escorted out of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The 78-year-old Sanders, who is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust, did not appear to see the flag, but commented to the crowd upon hearing the commotion behind him, “Whoever it was, I think they’re a little outnumbered tonight. And more importantly they’re going to be outnumbered in November.”

A man brought a literal Nazi flag to the rally of a Jewish Socialist candidate for President He was escorted out by security forcespic.twitter.com/KOLhyJJFxZ — Siddak Ahuja (@SiddakAhuja) March 6, 2020

A Sanders campaign spokesperson said on Friday that the Vermont senator was “disturbed” by the incident.

Later, Sanders himself tweeted, “As someone whose family was wiped out by Hitler and as an American, to have in this country somebody bringing forth the most detestable symbol in modern history is unspeakable.”

As someone whose family was wiped out by Hitler and as an American, to have in this country somebody bringing forth the most detestable symbol in modern history is unspeakable. pic.twitter.com/0TySmmxhgh — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 6, 2020

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, “Targeting a Jewish candidate with a Nazi flag represents a new level of depravity. There is no place for hate in politics. Disagree on issues, but all good people should flat out reject this kind of poison when it appears in the 2020 race.”

Targeting a Jewish candidate with a Nazi flag represents a new level of depravity. There is no place for hate in politics. Disagree on issues, but all good people should flat out reject this kind of poison when it appears in the 2020 race. https://t.co/4RaBfYkiOS — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) March 6, 2020

Before the Phoenix rally on Thursday, Sanders had tweeted, “I would be very proud to be the first Jewish president. Together, we will counter the hatred and bigotry of the Trump administration. Thank you @jewsforbernie for standing with us.”

I would be very proud to be the first Jewish president. Together, we will counter the hatred and bigotry of the Trump administration. Thank you @jewsforbernie for standing with us. pic.twitter.com/dznfwQEYsU — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 5, 2020

Last week, Sanders — a self-described “democratic socialist” — drew criticism from many in the US Jewish community for calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “racist” and announcing he would boycott the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Washington, DC.

Sanders — who had recently emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination — is now seeking to regain his campaign’s footing after a resurgent Joe Biden defeated him in 10 of the 14 Super Tuesday states earlier this week.