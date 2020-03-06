Friday, March 6th | 10 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Highest EU Court to Hold Hearings on Belgian Kosher Slaughter Ban

Elite NJ High School Facing Federal Lawsuit Over Harrowing Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Student

Anti-Zionist Propaganda, Conspiracy Theories Fueling Rise of Antisemitism in Italy, New Report Shows

Bernie Sanders Rally in Arizona Disrupted by Man Unfurling Nazi Swastika Flag

Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Property Manager of Jersey City Building Where Deadly Kosher Market Shooting Took Place

Back on Top: Nationally, Democrats Are Again Rallying Around Biden — Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Studying for Bar Mitzvah During NFL Offseason

The Israeli Paralympic Medalist Who Builds Wheelchairs for Athletes

‘Look Beyond the Veil,’ Says Israel’s First Hijab-Wearing Lawmaker

Conservatives Rebuke Malkin for Questioning What Is ‘Antisemitic’

March 6, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Bernie Sanders Rally in Arizona Disrupted by Man Unfurling Nazi Swastika Flag

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Nazi swastika flag unfurled by a disruptor at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, March 5, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

A Bernie Sanders campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, was disrupted on Thursday by a man who unfurled a Nazi swastika flag in the stands above where the Democratic presidential candidate was speaking.

The flag was quickly ripped away from the unidentified man and he was escorted out of the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The 78-year-old Sanders, who is Jewish and lost relatives in the Holocaust, did not appear to see the flag, but commented to the crowd upon hearing the commotion behind him, “Whoever it was, I think they’re a little outnumbered tonight. And more importantly they’re going to be outnumbered in November.”

A Sanders campaign spokesperson said on Friday that the Vermont senator was “disturbed” by the incident.

Later, Sanders himself tweeted, “As someone whose family was wiped out by Hitler and as an American, to have in this country somebody bringing forth the most detestable symbol in modern history is unspeakable.”

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, “Targeting a Jewish candidate with a Nazi flag represents a new level of depravity. There is no place for hate in politics. Disagree on issues, but all good people should flat out reject this kind of poison when it appears in the 2020 race.”

Before the Phoenix rally on Thursday, Sanders had tweeted, “I would be very proud to be the first Jewish president. Together, we will counter the hatred and bigotry of the Trump administration. Thank you @jewsforbernie for standing with us.”

Last week, Sanders — a self-described “democratic socialist” — drew criticism from many in the US Jewish community for calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “racist” and announcing he would boycott the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Washington, DC.

Sanders — who had recently emerged as the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination — is now seeking to regain his campaign’s footing after a resurgent Joe Biden defeated him in 10 of the 14 Super Tuesday states earlier this week.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.