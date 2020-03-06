Friday, March 6th | 10 Adar 5780

March 6, 2020 10:09 am
Eden Alene Reveals Song She Plans to Sing to Represent Israel in Eurovision 2020

Eden Alene, winner of the reality show “The Next Star to Eurovision,” during finals in Neve Ilan studio near Jerusalem on Feb. 4, 2020. Photo: Shlomi Cohen/Flash90.

JNS.org – Eden Alene, the Israeli teen selected to represent Israel in the Eurovision international song contest this year, unveiled the track she plans to sing in the competition on May 16 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The song is titled “Feker Libi,” which translates to “The love of my life” or “My beloved” in Amharic, the official language of Alene’s country of origin.

The 19-year-old’s song mixes Amharic, Hebrew, English and Arabic words.

In February, Alene won the Israeli reality show “Rising Star,” whose winner then goes on to represent Israel in the annual Eurovision competition. She is the first singer of Ethiopian Jewish descent to represent Israel in the contest.

Alene, who was born and raised in Jerusalem, is currently a soldier in the Israeli army and lives with her mother in Kiryat Gat.

