Friday, March 6th | 10 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Highest EU Court to Hold Hearings on Belgian Kosher Slaughter Ban

Elite NJ High School Facing Federal Lawsuit Over Harrowing Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Student

Anti-Zionist Propaganda, Conspiracy Theories Fueling Rise of Antisemitism in Italy, New Report Shows

Bernie Sanders Rally in Arizona Disrupted by Man Unfurling Nazi Swastika Flag

Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Property Manager of Jersey City Building Where Deadly Kosher Market Shooting Took Place

Back on Top: Nationally, Democrats Are Again Rallying Around Biden — Reuters/Ipsos Poll

Patriots Wide Receiver Julian Edelman Studying for Bar Mitzvah During NFL Offseason

The Israeli Paralympic Medalist Who Builds Wheelchairs for Athletes

‘Look Beyond the Veil,’ Says Israel’s First Hijab-Wearing Lawmaker

Conservatives Rebuke Malkin for Questioning What Is ‘Antisemitic’

March 6, 2020 1:26 pm
0

Elite NJ High School Facing Federal Lawsuit Over Harrowing Antisemitic Harassment of Jewish Student

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A student from New Jersey’s MAST Academy lying on Sandy Hook Beach alongside an antisemitic epithet aimed at a Jewish classmate. Photo: Court document evidence photos.

An elite New Jersey high school is facing a federal lawsuit from a former Jewish student who alleged that classmates subjected her to systematic antisemitic abuse over three years, including by drawing Nazi swastikas on tables in the school cafeteria, and scrawling the words “I h8 Jews” on the sand during a high school field trip to a nearby beach.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on Thursday that there was probable cause to establish that the Middleton-based Marine Academy of Science and Technology (MAST) failed to properly respond to the harassment.

The anonymous plaintiff filed suit at the federal court in Trenton against the Monmouth County Vocational School District — which supervises MAST — the school board and four teachers, alleging she suffered antisemitic harassment during her time at the school.

During her sophomore year, the student observed students reading Adolf Hitler’s screed Mein Kampf, despite the fact that MAST’s curriculum did not include any studies relating to World War II or Nazi Germany that would require a student to read the book, the suit alleged.

Related coverage

March 6, 2020 1:56 pm
0

Highest EU Court to Hold Hearings on Belgian Kosher Slaughter Ban

The European Court of Justice is to open hearings into the legality of measures adopted by Belgium’s Flanders and Wallonia...

On numerous occasions during lunch, she saw students “drawing images of swastikas in their notebooks and on school lunch tables.” School officials did not act, according to the suit.

During her junior year in 2018, the student participated in a school field trip to Sandy Hook Beach. Along with 17 other students, she received a text message from a classmate who attached a photograph of another MAST student lying on the beach, smiling, next to the words “I h8 Jews” scrawled in the sand.

After the student’s parents complained about the antisemitic abuse meted out to their daughter, school officials suspended three students for between 2 and 4 days. This resulted in a campaign of retribution against the student, who was forced to drop out of the school despite her 4.0 grade point average.

Speaking to the New York Post on Thursday, the student disclosed that she would be permanently marked by the harrowing experience.

“I’m forever saddened that this happened to me, but I have grown to accept that my family and I did the right thing by reporting it,” she said. “I am trying to move forward but this will always be something I carry.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.