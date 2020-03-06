Kushner Briefs Senators on Trump Mideast Peace Plan

Friday, March 6th | 10 Adar 5780

March 6, 2020 10:06 am
avatar by JNS.org

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, at the Newseum in Washington, US, December 9, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Al Drago.

JNS.org – White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner briefed a bipartisan group of senators in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee behind closed doors on Tuesday about the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan, reported Axios, which cited White House officials.

Kushner said the international reaction to the vision, officially called “Peace to Prosperity,” has been overall positive, despite the Palestinian rejection of it, according to the outlet.

“Kushner’s message was that every time negotiations failed, the Palestinians got more money and Israel was able to keep expanding the settlements, but the peace process became a false notion and didn’t solve anything,” a White House official told Axios. “Both parties’ leaderships just kept getting what they want without improving the lives of the people.”

It was the same presentation used at a UN Security Council closed meeting a few weeks ago, according to Axios.

In response to the Palestinian rejection, a White House official told the outlet: “It has exposed the Palestinian leadership who is defending the status quo. We are moving the debate to discussing the technical challenges and the details as opposed to romanticizing about things that people know will never happen.”

