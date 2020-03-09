Gantz Agrees to Lieberman’s Conditions for Joining a Center-Left Coalition

JNS.org – Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz agreed to Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman’s coalition demands on Sunday, tweeting a Facebook post by Lieberman showing his party’s preconditions for joining a Gantz-led government and writing, “Agreed, we must move forward.”

Lieberman’s conditions include the delegation of the operation of public transportation and businesses on Shabbat to local authorities; a haredi conscription bill; allowing civil marriage in Israel; allowing local rabbis to oversee conversions; and setting pensions equal to at least 70 percent of the current minimum wage.

Separately on Sunday, the Knesset increased Gantz’s security detail after various death threats against him since Israel’s election last week were deemed credible, the AP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party won more votes than Blue and White, but still does not have a 61-seat majority required to form a government.