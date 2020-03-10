Israel’s Hospitality Industry Suffering Worst-Ever Crisis, Says Israel Hotel Association

JNS.org – Amid the worldwide tourism slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Israel Hotel Association (IHA) President Amir Hayek warned on Monday that the hotel industry is “on the brink of collapse.”

“Mass layoffs and hotels closing down” lie ahead, stated Hayek, adding that 4,000 of the 41,000 workers in the hotel industry have already been sent on unpaid leave, according to the Globes business daily.

This was the worst crisis in the history of the Israeli hospitality industry, he added.

“If immediate government aid is not forthcoming, mass layoffs will begin, and the sector will lose over half of its employees,” said Hayek.

Related coverage Israeli Police Launch Nine-Month Campaign to Maintain Order in Eastern Jerusalem JNS.org - Almost every day for the past nine months, Israeli Police have raided the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in...