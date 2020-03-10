Tuesday, March 10th | 14 Adar 5780

March 10, 2020 5:18 am
‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ Uses a Terrorist Group Poster for International Women’s Day

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Members of extreme anti-Zionist group “Jewish Voice for Peace.” Photo: NGO Monitor.

Below is a tweet from the quite misnamed “Jewish Voice for Peace.” The graphic that they chose is from a 1985 poster by a terror group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Here are some other posters for International Women’s Day by the PFLP and other Palestinian groups over the years, which apparently JVP supports:

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

