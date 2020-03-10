‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ Uses a Terrorist Group Poster for International Women’s Day

Below is a tweet from the quite misnamed “Jewish Voice for Peace.” The graphic that they chose is from a 1985 poster by a terror group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

We’re commemorating International Women’s Day today and we ask you to remember and share the stories of women at the heart of revolutionary struggle. “In the long run, the people are our only appeal. The only ones who can free us are ourselves.” Assata Shakur pic.twitter.com/UlDsIrNjbG — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) March 8, 2020

Here are some other posters for International Women’s Day by the PFLP and other Palestinian groups over the years, which apparently JVP supports:

