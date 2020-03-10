NFL Athletes Travel to Israel, Train With IDF Soldiers

Two NFL players traveled to Israel last week and trained with IDF soldiers, Fox News reported.

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and free agent cornerback Josh Norman completed obstacle courses at Wingate Institute in Netanya, took lessons in Krav Maga and learned how IDF combat soldiers prepare for battle.

“It’s amazing to get in there and train with these guys because they are at the top of their game at being in combat,” Norman said.

Peterson explained, “To go through some of the training and see the focus that it takes, the mental toughness…it just gives you a different appreciation for the training they do on a daily basis.”

The pair added that one of the drills they performed, which required 40-pound vests and a steep hill, was something they could use in their training for the 2020 NFL season.

The athletes were also briefed by the IDF on threats that Israel faces from the Gaza Strip, Syria and Lebanon, among other places.

Shout out to @NFL players @J_No24 & @AdrianPeterson who came to train with our soldiers and get some Krav Maga practice 💪 pic.twitter.com/UNltJ7zU2s — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 7, 2020

Their trip to Israel was organized as part of a collaboration with RoboActive #2069, an Israeli high school group that participates in the International FIRST Robotics Competition.

Peterson hosted two robotics teams at his personal gym before meeting the group of Israeli students at a 2017 robotics competition in Houston, Texas, according to Fox News.

Peterson and Norman met with the team of Israeli students in Dimona.

Peterson shared various photos on Instagram from his visit to Israel and called the trip a “life changing experience.”