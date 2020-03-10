Tuesday, March 10th | 14 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

NFL Athletes Travel to Israel, Train With IDF Soldiers

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Protest Bernie Sanders’ Hiring of Adviser Who Once Denounced Zionism as ‘Racist, Exclusionary Ideology’

Pompeo Demands Return of Bob Levinson, US Citizen Kidnapped by Iranians in 2007

Berlin Opens First Counseling Center in Germany for Victims of Antisemitic Attacks

‘Anti-Zionism Has Become the New Antisemitism,’ British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove Says

Anti-Zionist US Student Group Honors Female Palestinian Terrorists to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Argentine Soccer Player Charged for ‘Cruel’ Antisemitic Gestures After Receiving Red Card

This Startup Wants to Fight Coronavirus With Soap and Water

Wizz Air Suspends All Flights to Italy, Israel Over Coronavirus

Don’t Panic, the Sky Won’t Fall Because of Coronavirus, Says Mellanox CEO

March 10, 2020 4:14 pm
0

NFL Athletes Travel to Israel, Train With IDF Soldiers

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Adrian Peterson and Josh Norman with Israeli soldiers. Photo: Twitter / IDF.

Two NFL players traveled to Israel last week and trained with IDF soldiers, Fox News reported.

Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and free agent cornerback Josh Norman completed obstacle courses at Wingate Institute in Netanya, took lessons in Krav Maga and learned how IDF combat soldiers prepare for battle.

“It’s amazing to get in there and train with these guys because they are at the top of their game at being in combat,” Norman said.

Peterson explained, “To go through some of the training and see the focus that it takes, the mental toughness…it just gives you a different appreciation for the training they do on a daily basis.”

The pair added that one of the drills they performed, which required 40-pound vests and a steep hill, was something they could use in their training for the 2020 NFL season.

The athletes were also briefed by the IDF on threats that Israel faces from the Gaza Strip, Syria and Lebanon, among other places.

Their trip to Israel was organized as part of a collaboration with RoboActive #2069, an Israeli high school group that participates in the International FIRST Robotics Competition.

Peterson hosted two robotics teams at his personal gym before meeting the group of Israeli students at a 2017 robotics competition in Houston, Texas, according to Fox News.

Peterson and Norman met with the team of Israeli students in Dimona.

Peterson shared various photos on Instagram from his visit to Israel and called the trip a “life changing experience.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.