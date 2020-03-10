Tuesday, March 10th | 15 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Head of Israel’s Largest Union Warns Economy ‘on the Brink of a Yom Kippur’ Due to Coronavirus

NFL Athletes Travel to Israel, Train With IDF Soldiers

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Protest Bernie Sanders’ Hiring of Adviser Who Once Denounced Zionism as ‘Racist, Exclusionary Ideology’

Pompeo Demands Return of Bob Levinson, US Citizen Kidnapped by Iranians in 2007

Berlin Opens First Counseling Center in Germany for Victims of Antisemitic Attacks

‘Anti-Zionism Has Become the New Antisemitism,’ British Cabinet Minister Michael Gove Says

Anti-Zionist US Student Group Honors Female Palestinian Terrorists to Celebrate International Women’s Day

Argentine Soccer Player Charged for ‘Cruel’ Antisemitic Gestures After Receiving Red Card

This Startup Wants to Fight Coronavirus With Soap and Water

Wizz Air Suspends All Flights to Italy, Israel Over Coronavirus

March 10, 2020 3:18 pm
0

Pompeo Demands Return of Bob Levinson, US Citizen Kidnapped by Iranians in 2007

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Bob Levinson, a US citizen kidnapped by Iran, seen before his capture and in a later photo from 2011. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Marking the thirteenth anniversary of the seizure and disappearance in Iran of US citizen Robert Levinson, the State Department peremptorily dismissed the Tehran’s regime claim to have no knowledge of his whereabouts.

“For 13 years, the Iranian government has denied knowledge of his whereabouts or condition, a claim that defies credibility,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement about the plight of Levinson — who is Jewish — on Monday.

A retired FBI agent from the Miami area who was working as a private contractor, Levinson was kidnapped on the Iranian island of Kish in the Persian Gulf on March 9, 2007, and is now the longest-held American captive in history.

“Mr. Levinson’s family, including grandchildren he has never met, has borne an unimaginable burden of uncertainty and hardship throughout this time,” Pompeo said.

Related coverage

March 10, 2020 3:26 pm
0

Jewish, Pro-Israel Groups Protest Bernie Sanders’ Hiring of Adviser Who Once Denounced Zionism as ‘Racist, Exclusionary Ideology’

Jewish and pro-Israel groups on Tuesday condemned Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ decision to hire a radical activist with a...

The secretary of state emphasized that  Iran “must honor the commitment it has made to work with the United States for Mr. Levinson’s return. International norms, respect for human rights, and basic human decency demand no less.”

Pompeo added that returning “all Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad is President [Donald] Trump’s top priority. We will work until Bob Levinson and all US hostages and wrongful detainees come home.”

The State Department continues to offer a $20 million reward for information on Levinson.

Reliable information on his condition was last received in 2011, when an anonymous source inside Iran sent photos of Levinson to his family in the US.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.