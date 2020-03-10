Tuesday, March 10th | 14 Adar 5780

March 10, 2020 10:26 am
Wizz Air Suspends All Flights to Italy, Israel Over Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A WIZZ Air plane. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Wizz Air has suspended all flights to Italy and Israel after the two countries announced plans to try to beat Europe’s worst outbreak of coronavirus, the low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.

Flights to and from Italian airports will be cancelled from March 10 until April 3 and flights serving Israel’s Tel Aviv and Eilat will be suspended from March 12 until March 23, the company said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has put all of Italy on lockdown from Tuesday until next month in an unprecedented move.

Israel will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

Last week the Central and Eastern Europe-focused airline said it was difficult to predict the extent and duration of the outbreak and its impact on its new financial year, which begins next month.

Wizz Air’s rivals easyJet and Ryanair have also cancelled flights into and out of Italy.

