Yad Sarah Announces Coronavirus Hotline and Emergency Delivery Service

JNS.org – Israel’s largest national volunteer organization, Yad Sarah, announced on Monday the creation of a coronavirus hotline for anyone under quarantine in the country that needs medical equipment delivered to their home.

According to Yad Sarah, the service will aid tens of thousands of people in Israel who can no longer visit the organization’s local branches to borrow oxygen cylinders, respiratory and orthopedic equipment, and more.

The announcement came just prior to the news that Israel had extended its quarantine to all arrivals to the country.

“Yad Sarah is a family that takes the welfare of all people in Israel to heart,” said Adele Goldberg, executive director of Friends of Yad Sarah, which represents the organization in the US. “Extending our reach to assist the country in a time of need is standard for us, and we hope it provides a model for others.”