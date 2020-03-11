Chabad Initiative Sees Megillahs Read in Public for Westchester Jews Quarantined Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

A Chabad-organized initiative saw megillahs read by volunteers at dozens of locations where Jews were under quarantine in Westchester County, New York, during the Purim holiday due to the coronavirus outbreak, COLlive reported.

“I have never cried during the opening brachos of Megillas Esther before,” Gary Berger wrote in a Facebook post. “Overwhelmed with swirling emotions, we are eternally grateful to Chabad of Westchester for pulling off the miracle of having individual readings on over 100 patios and lawns across New Rochelle.”

“May the zechus of this amazing mitzvah lead to a complete Refuah Shlaima for all of our friends and families,” he added.