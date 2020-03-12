Thursday, March 12th | 16 Adar 5780

Jewish Teen Creates Website to Track Coronavirus Updates, Visited by Millions

Journalist for Tehran Regime Mouthpiece Mocked for Saying He’d Rather Get Coronavirus Than Use Israeli Vaccine

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Israel’s Netanyahu Orders Schools Closed, Calls for Unity Government

ADL Publishes New Antisemitism Guide for Elected Officials, Candidates

In the Wake of Coronavirus, Israeli Tourism Is in Free Fall

Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi Urges Worshipers to Avoid Prayers at Western Wall Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Rabbinical Council of Bergen County, New Jersey, Closes Synagogues Due to Coronavirus

With a 100 Person Cap on Gatherings, Israel’s 120 New Parliament Members Cannot Be Sworn In

Travel Clampdown Needed to Contain US Coronavirus Outbreak: Pence

Saudi-Led Coalition Blocks Separatist Leaders From Returning to Aden

March 12, 2020 3:16 pm
0

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Israel’s Netanyahu Orders Schools Closed, Calls for Unity Government

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday ordered most schools in the country closed as a precaution against coronavirus, and called for the formation of an emergency national unity government.

Primary and secondary schools, with some exceptions such as special education programs, would be closed, he said.

“We are altering our internal routine in order to handle an outside threat, the threat of the virus,” Netanyahu said in remarks broadcast live.

The right-wing Likud leader, whose tenure is still in doubt after three inconclusive elections in less than a year, also called for an emergency national unity government.

“It will be an emergency government for a limited time, and together we will fight to save the lives of tens of thousands of citizens,” he said.

Netanyahu’s principal rival, centrist Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz, said he would be willing to discuss the proposal in a responsible fashion. He tweeted that any such government should be “broad” and represent all sides of Israeli society.

Neither Netanyahu nor Gantz command a clear majority in parliament after the latest election, on March 2.

Netanyahu has faced calls to step aside ahead of the start of his corruption trial that begins on March 17. He refuses to resign, and is under no legal obligation to go. He denies any wrongdoing.

Earlier this week Netanyahu ordered all visitors to Israel to self-isolate for two weeks, and the Allenby Bridge crossing between Jordan and the West Bank was closed in what Israeli officials said was a joint Palestinian, Israeli and Jordanian effort to stop the virus from spreading.

Israel‘s flag carrier El Al said on Thursday it would start suspending most of its flights on Sunday but would maintain regular flight routes to the United States, Canada, England, France and South Africa.

