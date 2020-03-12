Thursday, March 12th | 16 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Democratic Front-Runner Biden to Give Speech on US Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Zeinab Soleimani: Islam’s Female Avenger

Syrian State Media Says Unidentified Jets Hit Border Town With Iraq

Findings on ISIS Refugees Further Complicate Europe’s Dilemma

The Palestinian ‘Right of Return’ Is Really About Destroying Israel

Judaism’s Response to the Coronavirus

Jewish Voters and the Criteria for a Pro-Israel President

Ethics and Communal Responsibility in the Face of Corona

A Dozen Orthodox Day Schools Shutter Across Northern New Jersey Over Coronavirus

Death Toll in Iran From Coronavirus Reaches 429: Health Official

March 12, 2020 9:28 am
0

Death Toll in Iran From Coronavirus Reaches 429: Health Official

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A member of a medical team wears a protective face mask, following the coronavirus outbreak, as he prepares disinfectant liquid to sanitize public places in Tehran, Iran, March 5, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee via Reuters.

Iran on Thursday reported 75 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, bringing the death toll to 429 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

“We have identified 1,075 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning that there are 10,075 infected people in the country. The death toll is 429,” Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state television.

The outbreak has infected a host of senior officials, politicians, clerics and members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in Iran, the fourth worst-affected nation after China, South Korea and Italy.

At least seven officials and politicians have died since Feb. 19, when Iran announced first infections and two deaths from the virus.

Related coverage

March 12, 2020 10:14 am
0

Syrian State Media Says Unidentified Jets Hit Border Town With Iraq

Unidentified jets hit targets south east of the Syrian town of Albukamal along a strategic border crossing with Iraq with...

Iran’s clerical rulers have been struggling to contain the spread of the virus, despite the closure of schools and universities and the suspension of religious, cultural and sports events across the country.

Iranian officials have repeatedly urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay at home.

“Stay at home. Don’t go shopping. You are making our job more difficult by ignoring the advice,” Health Minister Saeed Namaki told Iranians on a live program.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.