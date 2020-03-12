Thursday, March 12th | 16 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Zeinab Soleimani: Islam’s Female Avenger

Syrian State Media Says Unidentified Jets Hit Border Town With Iraq

Findings on ISIS Refugees Further Complicate Europe’s Dilemma

The Palestinian ‘Right of Return’ Is Really About Destroying Israel

Judaism’s Response to the Coronavirus

Jewish Voters and the Criteria for a Pro-Israel President

Ethics and Communal Responsibility in the Face of Corona

A Dozen Orthodox Day Schools Shutter Across Northern New Jersey Over Coronavirus

Jewish Organizations, Schools, Communities Institute Action, Even Close Due to Coronavirus

IfNotNow Endorses Bernie Sanders for President

March 12, 2020 10:14 am
0

Syrian State Media Says Unidentified Jets Hit Border Town With Iraq

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Unidentified jets hit targets south east of the Syrian town of Albukamal along a strategic border crossing with Iraq with only material damage, state media said late on Wednesday.

It gave no details. Western intelligence sources say the border town lies on a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements from Iraq into Syria to aid Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

Israel has attacked Iranian bases in the area several times since the start of the year, they added.

Two American personnel and one from Britain were killed, and about a dozen people were wounded when 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Taji military camp north of Baghdad on Wednesday, two US officials told Reuters, citing preliminary information.

Related coverage

March 11, 2020 11:38 pm
0

Two US, One British Personnel Killed in Iraq Rocket Attack: Officials

One British and two American personnel were killed and about a dozen people were wounded when 18 small rockets hit...

Albukamal along the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing is crucial for Iran’s bid to cement its growing sway over a corridor of territory from Tehran to Beirut.

Iran-backed Iraqi Shi’ite militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) captured Albukamal on the Euphrates River from Islamic State toward the end of 2017.

They now control the mainly Sunni tribal town and its outlying area and have a large presence, intelligence sources say.

The Iranian-backed militias are also in control of large stretches of the frontier on the Iraqi side.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.