Republican Jewish Coalition Conference Postponed Amid Spread of Coronavirus

JNS.org – The Republican Jewish Coalition announced on Tuesday that it has postponed its annual conference, scheduled for this weekend, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of the COVID-19 epidemic, in consultation with the White House and our outside experts, we have regretfully decided to postpone the RJC annual meeting, which was to be held this week in Las Vegas,” said RJC in a statement.

“We were looking forward to welcoming the president, senior members of the administration, governors, and members of Congress along with thousands of RJC activists from around the country,” continued RJC. “We will look for dates in the near future when we can reschedule and when the current health crisis allows.”

— RJC (@RJC) March 12, 2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were scheduled to speak at the conference.

The news comes in the wake of the White House officially declaring the coronavirus a pandemic in an address by US President Donald Trump to the American public on Tuesday night.