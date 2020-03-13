Friday, March 13th | 17 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Bernard Madoff Wants to Make ‘Dying, Personal Plea’ for Freedom

Preparing for Coronavirus Lockdown, Kuwait Asks Muslims to Pray at Home

Life Upended for Americans as US Scrambles to Contain Coronavirus Threat

Rick Steves Keeping Faith With the Mullahs, Not His Viewers

Coronavirus Hits Politicians, Sports and Showbiz Stars as It Spreads Across Globe

Corona Is Slowing Down, Humanity Will Survive, Says Biophysicist Michael Levitt

Pandemic Panic a Breeding Ground for the Virus of Jew-Hatred

Louisiana Man Arrested for 2018 Antisemitic Vandalism

Holocaust Memorials Set in Pavement in Berlin in Memory of Jews Deported

Kraft Congratulates Yeshiva University Basketball Team on Record-Breaking Season

March 13, 2020 9:23 am
0

Republican Jewish Coalition Conference Postponed Amid Spread of Coronavirus

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump speaks to the audience at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on April 6, 2019. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Republican Jewish Coalition announced on Tuesday that it has postponed its annual conference, scheduled for this weekend, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“In light of the COVID-19 epidemic, in consultation with the White House and our outside experts, we have regretfully decided to postpone the RJC annual meeting, which was to be held this week in Las Vegas,” said RJC in a statement.

“We were looking forward to welcoming the president, senior members of the administration, governors, and members of Congress along with thousands of RJC activists from around the country,” continued RJC. “We will look for dates in the near future when we can reschedule and when the current health crisis allows.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) were scheduled to speak at the conference.

The news comes in the wake of the White House officially declaring the coronavirus a pandemic in an address by US President Donald Trump to the American public on Tuesday night.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.