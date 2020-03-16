Monday, March 16th | 20 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Facing Coronavirus Threat, IDF Quarantines Soldiers, Delays Inductions

Jordan’s Coronavirus Cases Rise as It Moves to Cushion Economy

‘This Is Nothing New’: Jewish Human Rights Icon Natan Sharansky Addresses Antisemitic Propaganda Around Coronavirus

Jewish Worshipers Urged Not to Kiss Western Wall Due to Coronavirus Fears

Results or Revolution? Biden, Sanders Present Dueling Visions While Blasting Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Israel’s Economic Halt Will Cost at Least NIS 17 Billion

Bank of Israel Boosts Dollar Liquidity as Shekel Slides

Argentine Soccer Player Terminated by Team, Could Face Jail Term Over Antisemitic Gestures

Russia Says Militants in Syria’s Idlib Region Not Complying With Ceasefire

Israel’s President Tasks Netanyahu Rival Gantz With Forming Government

March 16, 2020 10:24 am
0

Argentine Soccer Player Terminated by Team, Could Face Jail Term Over Antisemitic Gestures

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Nueva Chicago player Arnaldo ‘Pitu’ González makes an antisemitic gesture after being ejected from an Argentine league match against rival Atlanta. Photo: Screenshot.

The Argentine soccer player who made global headlines last week when he roiled supporters of a rival team with antisemitic gestures has been ditched by his own side.

30-year-old Arnaldo “Pitu” González — a midfield player with second-tier side Nueva Chicago — made the gestures to the fans of rival team Atlanta, which has historic connections to the Jewish community, after being ejected from the pitch following a violent altercation with the referee.

On Friday, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced that González would be suspended for 10 matches as punishment for the provocation, in which he simulated the act of circumcision by pointing to his genitals and mockingly imitated the act of placing a kippah on his head.

González is also facing criminal charges for inciting disorder and engaging in discriminatory acts. The player could face up to three years in jail were he to be convicted of violating an Argentine law against incitement for national, ethnic or religious reasons.

Related coverage

March 16, 2020 12:26 pm
0

‘This Is Nothing New’: Jewish Human Rights Icon Natan Sharansky Addresses Antisemitic Propaganda Around Coronavirus

Natan Sharansky -- the former Soviet refusenik who spent nine years leading the Jewish Agency between 2009-18 -- has spoken...

In his report to the AFA committee considering González’s case, match referee Ariel Gastón Suárez explained that he had been dealing with a dispute on another part of the pitch when his attention was diverted by Gonzalez pushing and then punching an Atlanta player. Gonzalez was promptly sent off, sparking an angry showdown with the referee.

Video of the incident showed González screaming at and pushing the referee.

According to Suárez , González insulted him as a “son of a b___” and a “motherf___” as he was shown the red card. After refusing to leave the field for three minutes, González eventually made his way towards the player tunnel — but not before insulting the Atlanta fans with crude antisemitic gestures.

Amid the outcry that followed, González apologized for his actions, describing himself in a tweet as “very ashamed.” His club also formally apologized to the Jewish community.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.