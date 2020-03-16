Monday, March 16th | 20 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Luxury Tel Aviv Beachfront Hotel Being Converted Into Coronavirus Clinic

Facing Coronavirus Threat, IDF Quarantines Soldiers, Delays Inductions

Jordan’s Coronavirus Cases Rise as It Moves to Cushion Economy

‘This Is Nothing New’: Jewish Human Rights Icon Natan Sharansky Addresses Antisemitic Propaganda Around Coronavirus

Jewish Worshipers Urged Not to Kiss Western Wall Due to Coronavirus Fears

Results or Revolution? Biden, Sanders Present Dueling Visions While Blasting Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Israel’s Economic Halt Will Cost at Least NIS 17 Billion

Bank of Israel Boosts Dollar Liquidity as Shekel Slides

Argentine Soccer Player Terminated by Team, Could Face Jail Term Over Antisemitic Gestures

Russia Says Militants in Syria’s Idlib Region Not Complying With Ceasefire

March 16, 2020 10:38 am
0

Bank of Israel Boosts Dollar Liquidity as Shekel Slides

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man enters the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Jan. 29, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Baz Ratner.

Israel’s central bank added hundreds of millions of dollars of liquidity to the foreign exchange market on Monday after the shekel slid against the dollar amid huge stock market losses in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

The shekel was down 2.1 percent against the dollar in afternoon trading at 3.74, after matching a December 2018 low of 3.7611 earlier in the session that had brought the shekel’s loss in March to more than 8 percent.

Dealers had said local pension funds and other institutional investors were seeking dollars amid the steep stock market sell-off and were waiting to see if the central bank would act.

Around midday, the Bank of Israel said it had responded with an auction of one-week dollar-shekel swaps with local foreign banks, offering dollars in return for shekels.

Related coverage

March 16, 2020 1:52 pm
0

Luxury Tel Aviv Beachfront Hotel Being Converted Into Coronavirus Clinic

A luxury beachfront hotel in Tel Aviv is being turned into a clinic for coronavirus patients, the Israeli news site...

“Because of dollar liquidity problems in the currency markets both around world and in Israel, we started supplying short-term liquidity to return the markets to being fully functional,” Bank of Israel Deputy Governor Andrew Abir told Reuters, citing margin calls for share exposures overseas.

He would not give an exact figure for the amount of dollar liquidity added through dollar-shekel swaps since the transaction was not over, but said it was in the “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Tel Aviv share indices were down another 7 percent on Monday, while government bond prices halved earlier losses and were down around 0.4 percent.

The central bank on Sunday said it would start buying government bonds for the first time since 2009 after long-term bond yields more than doubled this month. Abir said the bank had bought more than 400 million shekels ($107 million) on Sunday and “considerably” more on Monday.

He said he hoped the bond buying program would be short-lived.

“We don’t expect to be in the (bond) market every day,” Abir said. “If there are specific days when there is some form of stress in the market, then we will be there to help the market out.”

“Our job at the central bank is to ensure that the various actors in the markets — banks, financial institutions and corporates — will have access to functioning markets and be able to carry out whatever transactions they need to do in a reasonable manner,” he said.

Another goal was to keep credit costs to businesses and households from rising, he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.