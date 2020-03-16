Monday, March 16th | 20 Adar 5780

March 16, 2020
Israeli Defense Firm Elbit, US Air Force Sign $471 Million Contract

Israeli Air Force F-16s. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Israeli defense firm Elbit announced last week that its US subsidiary has signed a contract with the US Air Force worth up to $471 million.

Over a 10-year period, Elbit Systems of America will equip F-16 fighter jets belonging to the US Air National Guard and US Air Force Reserve Command with pylon-based infrared missile-warning systems. The work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, where Elbit’s US subsidiary is based.

The contract includes an initial order valued at around $17 million.

Elbit has disclosed more than $1 billion in contracts since the start of 2020, according to The Times of Israel.

