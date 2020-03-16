Monday, March 16th | 20 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘This Is Nothing New’: Jewish Human Rights Icon Natan Sharansky Addresses Antisemitic Propaganda Around Coronavirus

Jewish Worshipers Urged Not to Kiss Western Wall Due to Coronavirus Fears

Results or Revolution? Biden, Sanders Present Dueling Visions While Blasting Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Israel’s Economic Halt Will Cost at Least NIS 17 Billion

Bank of Israel Boosts Dollar Liquidity as Shekel Slides

Argentine Soccer Player Terminated by Team, Could Face Jail Term Over Antisemitic Gestures

Russia Says Militants in Syria’s Idlib Region Not Complying With Ceasefire

Israel’s President Tasks Netanyahu Rival Gantz With Forming Government

Across America, Jewish Leaders, Schools and Institutions Prepare for Major Shift in Life Due to Coronavirus

Iran’s Death Toll From Coronavirus Increases to 853: Official

March 16, 2020 9:27 am
0

Israeli Doctors Offer Online Advice to Those Quarantined in China and Elsewhere

avatar by JNS.org

Yad Sarah volunteers in protective gear distribute medical equipment to individuals under mandatory 14-day quarantine in Israel due to possible coronavirus infection, on March 10, 2020. Photo: Yad Sarah.

JNS.org – Israeli doctors are giving webinars to quarantined COVID-19 patients in China and elsewhere in a project organized by Innonation, an Israeli innovation platform for international collaboration.

Innonation is working with 100 volunteering Israeli doctors to provide a series of interactive video broadcasts on various medical areas related to the coronavirus, including children; how to maintain proper hygiene and potential skin issues from wearing a mask for a long time; diet; psychology and dealing with anxieties; pregnancy; and signs of a serious illness that require immediate attention.

The webinars are limited to 100 people for the live feed, but are recorded and available for free viewing on demand. Patients can also ask questions during the live video broadcasts.

Innonation provides a studio in Tel Aviv and the Chinese translators for the webinars. The videos are broadcast on the Chinese social-media network called Weibo and Zoom, a video-conferencing platform.

Related coverage

March 16, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Jewish Worshipers Urged Not to Kiss Western Wall Due to Coronavirus Fears

The Jewish faithful should refrain from kissing the stones of the Western Wall, the chief rabbi of the Jerusalem site...

The doctors who volunteered for the video project are from some of Israel’s most prominent hospitals, including the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Aviv, Rambam Health Care Campus, Wolfson Medical Center and Soroka Medical Center, reported Israel21C.

Innonation has also started operating broadcast stations at all participating hospitals.

The online project aims to help people in China, Japan, South Korea, Italy, the United States, Israel and any other countries where people are quarantined. Innonation has also donated large amounts of medical supplies, including masks and medical gowns, to China.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.