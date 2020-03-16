Monday, March 16th | 20 Adar 5780

March 16, 2020 1:52 pm
0

Luxury Tel Aviv Beachfront Hotel Being Converted Into Coronavirus Clinic

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Police and medical officials are seen at the entrance to the Dan Panorama Hotel in Tel Aviv, which is being converted into a coronavirus clinic. Photo: Screenshot.

A luxury beachfront hotel in Tel Aviv is being turned into a clinic for coronavirus patients, the Israeli news site N12 reported Monday.

Officials from IDF Home Front Command, emergency medical service Magen David Adom and the Israel Police are already at the Dan Panorama Hotel in Tel Aviv and making arrangements to isolate and secure the building in order to prevent infection when the patients arrive.

A special sterile area has been set up, a CCTV network has been installed to monitor patients, and signs have been put up warning of possible infection.

The hotel will not be used to house patients in serious condition, but will allow for treatment of patients whose condition is moderate but cannot care for themselves in home quarantine.

A medical official on the premises confirmed to N12 that the hotel was set to be used as a clinic.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the hotel would be converted at the request of the Ministry of Defense, in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

In addition to the Dan Panorama, the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem will begin accepting coronavirus patients. Together, the hotels have 2,000 rooms, which could potentially accommodate thousands of people.

It is expected that other Dan hotels in Haifa and Jerusalem will soon be converted into clinics as well.

