Biden Campaign Launches Jewish Outreach Effort in Florida

March 17, 2020 9:23 am
avatar by JNS.org

Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake.

JNS.org – The Democratic presidential campaign of former US Vice President Joe Biden started a Jewish outreach initiative in Florida, where there are as many as 650,000 Jews—a good number of them seniors—on Sunday ahead of the state’s primary on Tuesday.

The Biden campaign’s deputy political director, John McCarthy, and Sarah Bard, who was the Jewish outreach director for former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, conducted a conference call with Jewish leaders and extolled Biden’s “relationship with the Jewish community and his support for Israel,” reported Jewish Insider, citing several participants on the call.

“I am a proud supporter of the campaign. Joe Biden has the experience, toughness and decency to provide the presidential leadership we so badly need right now,” former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, who was also on the call, told Jewish Insider.

“His values reflect the values of the Jewish community, he has a plan to combat a rising tide of antisemitism, and his support for Israel as a strong, secure, Jewish democratic ally of the United States will restore the bipartisan consensus around this issue,” said Shapiro.

