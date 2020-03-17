Israel Adds Another $1.3 Billion to Help Economy Deal With Coronavirus
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Monday said the government will expand its aid package to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis by another 5 billion shekels ($1.3 billion).
This is in addition to a 10 billion shekel package announced last week, 8 billion of which will be in a fund to provide cheap loans to businesses.
Kahlon also said there would be grants to the self-employed, and allowed for the delay of paying certain taxes.