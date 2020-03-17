Tuesday, March 17th | 21 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Award Companies Grants for Coronavirus Research

Lawmakers Propose Bills Designed to Oust Netanyahu

Rep. Brad Sherman Represents Los Angeles District With a Focus on ‘Tikkun Olam’

Israel Adds Another $1.3 Billion to Help Economy Deal With Coronavirus

Israel Imposes Cyber-Monitoring of Coronavirus Cases

As Coronavirus Cases Grow, Israel Considers a Total Nationwide Lockdown

Israeli-Palestinian Team Cooperating to Fight Virus in Arab-Controlled Areas

Jewish Organization Applauds Portuguese Commemoration of Spanish Inquisition Victims

Biden Campaign Launches Jewish Outreach Effort in Florida

Islamists Call Coronavirus a Zionist-American Conspiracy

March 17, 2020 10:14 am
0

Israel to Award Companies Grants for Coronavirus Research

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

llustrative. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

The government will grant Israeli companies an initial amount of 50 million shekels ($13 million) for research and development of products and technologies to help fight COVID-19.

The Israel Innovation Authority, Ministry of Economy and the Manufacturers’ Association of Israel also called on factories to submit R&D plans to help develop or expedite production of technologies to combat the virus, the ministry said on Tuesday.

“Every company with a solution, whether it is in the proof of concept stage or a complete product that can be immediately installed at our health services, are invited to contact the Israel Innovation Authority as soon as today,” Economy Ministry Eli Cohen said.

Requests will be evaluated in a fast-track process.

Financial support for up to 75% of the approved projects’ expenditures will be provided.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.