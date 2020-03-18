Israeli Ministers, MKs Quarantined for Possible COVID-19 Exposure

JNS.org – Israel’s Health Ministry on Tuesday night ordered Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, as well as Knesset members Alon Schuster and Ram Ben-Barak, to quarantine themselves for 14 days due to possible coronavirus exposure.

The four elected officials took part in a meeting on Sunday also attended by Merhavim Regional Council leader Shai Hajaj, who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The meeting, held in a conference room at the Interior Ministry in Jerusalem, was conducted in accordance with Health Ministry “social distancing” directives.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with the ministry reporting on Wednesday that 427 have tested positive for the virus.

The government announced a series of new restrictions on Tuesday to check the spread of the virus, and is preparing for the possibility of a full lockdown.