Israeli Ministers, MKs Quarantined for Possible COVID-19 Exposure

March 18, 2020 10:07 am
avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Minister of Interior Affairs and head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri (center left), seen with Shas parliament members at the campaign opening event in Bat Yam on Feb. 10, 2019. Photo: Yehuda Haim/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s Health Ministry on Tuesday night ordered Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Agriculture Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, as well as Knesset members  Alon Schuster and Ram Ben-Barak, to quarantine themselves for 14 days due to possible coronavirus exposure.

The four elected officials took part in a meeting on Sunday also attended by Merhavim Regional Council leader Shai Hajaj, who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The meeting, held in a conference room at the Interior Ministry in Jerusalem, was conducted in accordance with Health Ministry “social distancing” directives.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise, with the ministry reporting on Wednesday that 427 have tested positive for the virus.

The government announced a series of new restrictions on Tuesday to check the spread of the virus, and is preparing for the possibility of a full lockdown.

