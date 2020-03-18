UK Butchers ‘Work Overtime’ to Fulfill Meat Demands for Passover Escalated By Virus

JNS.org – Butchers in the United Kingdom are hustling to meet an unprecedented demand for kosher meat in light of the many canceled Passover trips due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jewish News reported.

Sarah Mann Yeager from the British company Louis Mann & Son said local butchers are “already stretched to capacity on Passover.” She estimates a 20 percent increase in demand because of how COVID-19 has impacted travel plans for Passover, which is celebrated this year from April 8 to April 16.

“We are having to work overtime, bring in extra staff, and there are added pressures to the market due to the lockdown,” she said. “We will do our best to meet demand so long as there are no problems in supply.”

Suppliers could also face problems because “there are only a finite number of kosher abattoirs” in the United Kingdom, and “if one person catches the virus, it could have severe consequences,” she said.

Related coverage Trump to Nominate Former Jewish School President as New US Ambassador to Japan JNS.org - US President Donald Trump will nominate Kenneth “Ken” Weinstein, president and chief executive officer of the Hudson Institute...