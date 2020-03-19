Thursday, March 19th | 24 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Overwhelmed by Growing Coronavirus Death Toll, Iranian Leaders Lash Out at US, EU

Israelis Ordered to Stay at Home, as Coronavirus Crisis Worsens

Netanyahu Meets With Israeli Arab Doctors on Coronavirus Crisis

Netanyahu Rival Gantz Denies Agreeing to Unity Government, Says No Talks Planned

In Raids Across Germany, Police Target Far-Right Groups, Seizing Weapons, Drugs and Propaganda

Israelis Across Country Applaud From Their Balconies in Appreciation of Medical Workers Battling Coronavirus

Anti-Israel Democrat Upsets House Incumbent; Neo-Nazi Fails in Republican Primary

South African Rabbi Asks God for Forgiveness as He Closes Synagogue Due to Coronavirus

Lebanese-American Amer Fakhoury Released From Prison in Beirut

Palestinians Defy Leaders’ Health Crisis Ban on Work in Settlements

March 19, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Israelis Ordered to Stay at Home, as Coronavirus Crisis Worsens

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman in self-quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel, March 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday tightened a national stay-at-home policy, announcing guidelines aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus would now be enforced by police under emergency orders.

“Under these orders, you, Israel‘s citizens, are required to stay at home. It is no longer a request, it is not a recommendation, it is an obligatory directive that will be enforced by enforcement authorities,” Netanyahu said in a televised address.

The measures stopped short of a total national lockdown: Netanyahu said Israelis would still be allowed to shop for food and medicine, and some workers would be exempted from the restrictions.

Netanyahu had threatened on Wednesday to turn shelter-in-place guidelines into official orders, enabling police to fine or arrest those who ignore them, unless the public stepped up compliance.

Related coverage

March 19, 2020 3:28 pm
0

Netanyahu Meets With Israeli Arab Doctors on Coronavirus Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with several top doctors from his country’s Arab sector to discuss efforts...

Israel‘s Health Ministry has reported 573 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.

Forty-seven cases have been reported among Palestinians in the West Bank.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.