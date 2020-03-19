Thursday, March 19th | 23 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Researchers Successfully Test New, Faster COVID-19 Testing Method

Israel’s Mossad Joins COVID-19 Containment Effort, Delivering Thousands of Test Kits

Fearing ‘End of World is Near,’ Israeli Returns Stolen 2,000-Year-Old City of David Artifact

Coronavirus Causes a Surge of Unemployment in Israel

Rosanna Arquette Alleges Israel Knew About Virus, Put ‘Lives at Risk for Profit’

White House Tells Chassidic Community to Follow Coronavirus Measures

Former Leader of Jewish Community in Milan, 79, Dies From Coronavirus

Rattled World ‘at War’ With Coronavirus as Deaths Surge in Italy, France

Members of Congress Misled Into Signing Racist Letter on Israel

Can the Arab World Cope With the Coronavirus?

March 19, 2020 9:59 am
0

Israel’s Mossad Joins COVID-19 Containment Effort, Delivering Thousands of Test Kits

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A Magen David Adom worker on the way to test a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem, March 16, 2020. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was able to deliver 100,000 new coronavirus test kits collected overseas to local labs overnight Wednesday, Channel 12 News reported Thursday.

In the next few days, the Mossad will facilitate the delivery of 4 million additional kits. Mossad Director Yossi Cohen is said to be personally overseeing the operation.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday that 529 people have now tested positive for the virus. Six of the patients are in serious condition, while 12 have made a full recovery.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week that he wants Israeli labs to reach 5,000 daily tests as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Related coverage

March 19, 2020 10:04 am
0

Israeli Researchers Successfully Test New, Faster COVID-19 Testing Method

JNS.org - Researchers at Israel’s Technion–Israel Institute of Technology and Rambam Health Care Campus have successfully tested a new method,...

At the same time, the Mossad is currently assisting the Health Ministry with the creation of unique software and applications for dealing with the outbreak, according to the report.

The agency stepped in as part of the comprehensive effort, encompassing all the state intelligence and security agencies, to curb the spread of the virus.

Also on Wednesday, following reports that the medical teams nationwide are running dangerously low on protective gear, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered the Defense Ministry’s Procurement Administration to purchase all necessary supplies overseas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.