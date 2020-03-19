Israel’s Mossad Joins COVID-19 Containment Effort, Delivering Thousands of Test Kits

JNS.org – Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was able to deliver 100,000 new coronavirus test kits collected overseas to local labs overnight Wednesday, Channel 12 News reported Thursday.

In the next few days, the Mossad will facilitate the delivery of 4 million additional kits. Mossad Director Yossi Cohen is said to be personally overseeing the operation.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday that 529 people have now tested positive for the virus. Six of the patients are in serious condition, while 12 have made a full recovery.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this week that he wants Israeli labs to reach 5,000 daily tests as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

At the same time, the Mossad is currently assisting the Health Ministry with the creation of unique software and applications for dealing with the outbreak, according to the report.

The agency stepped in as part of the comprehensive effort, encompassing all the state intelligence and security agencies, to curb the spread of the virus.

Also on Wednesday, following reports that the medical teams nationwide are running dangerously low on protective gear, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered the Defense Ministry’s Procurement Administration to purchase all necessary supplies overseas.