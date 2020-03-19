Thursday, March 19th | 23 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Unity Talks Continue Despite Knesset Shutdown, COVID-19 Crisis

How Shin Bet, Israel Police Will Use Tracking Technology to Battle New Enemy: COVID-19

Israeli Researchers Successfully Test New, Faster COVID-19 Testing Method

Israel’s Mossad Joins COVID-19 Containment Effort, Delivering Thousands of Test Kits

Fearing ‘End of World is Near,’ Israeli Returns Stolen 2,000-Year-Old City of David Artifact

Coronavirus Causes a Surge of Unemployment in Israel

Rosanna Arquette Alleges Israel Knew About Virus, Put ‘Lives at Risk for Profit’

White House Tells Chassidic Community to Follow Coronavirus Measures

Iran’s Supreme Leader to Pardon 10,000 Prisoners, Including Political Ones

Former Leader of Jewish Community in Milan, 79, Dies From Coronavirus

March 19, 2020 8:56 am
0

Sanders to ‘Assess His Campaign’ After Another Round of Bruising Losses: Statement

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders plans to talk with supporters to “assess his campaign” after bruising losses to Joe Biden in the most recent round of voting, his campaign said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign,” campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in the statement. “In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.